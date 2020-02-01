Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.80 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

