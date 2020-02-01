Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $428.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.93. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.