Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to Sell at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.17.

CACC stock traded down $37.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.98. 607,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,490. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

