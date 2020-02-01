Craig Hallum Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $36.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.99.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 590,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,685. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

