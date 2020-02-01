CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRAI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

CRA International stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 53,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $412.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

