Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $153.88 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $832.06 million and approximately $153.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00046493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,452.08 or 1.00712126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051977 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

