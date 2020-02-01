Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CRTX traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

