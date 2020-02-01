Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

