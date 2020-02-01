Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,841 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

