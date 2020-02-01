Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 35.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 464,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

