Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $175,000 in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $12,218,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

