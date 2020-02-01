Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $157,000 in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEET opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

