Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,497 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 981,685 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE PDM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

