Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,108 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 in the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

