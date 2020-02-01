Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

NYSE CLB opened at $35.13 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

