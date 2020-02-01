Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.
NYSE CLB opened at $35.13 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.