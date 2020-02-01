ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $16,260.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008095 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

