Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 634,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $868.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.