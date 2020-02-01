CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. CONMED also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 442,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.