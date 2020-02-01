CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

