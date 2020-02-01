Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. 383,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,890. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

