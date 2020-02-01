Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMTL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,890. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

