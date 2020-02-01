Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugroup Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.43 ($67.94).

Shares of COP stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €59.50 ($69.19). 51,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 35.80. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

