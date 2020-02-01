Comparing Verona Pharma (TARA) and The Competition

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.71 Verona Pharma Competitors $787.36 million $155.68 million 5.85

Verona Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verona Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1198 3599 7343 335 2.55

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,922.48% -126.62% -36.71%

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verona Pharma competitors beat Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

