Comparing Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Investar and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Reliant Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Reliant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 17.60% 8.88% 0.92% Reliant Bancorp 17.77% 8.14% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and Reliant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 2.30 $16.84 million $1.81 12.22 Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 2.61 $16.20 million $1.54 13.81

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Investar pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investar beats Reliant Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

