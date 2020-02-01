Comparing Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Old National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 25.62% 8.80% 1.22% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.28 $238.21 million $1.45 12.35 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 15.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1,401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Princeton National Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

