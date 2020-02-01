CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,919,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 464,833 shares.The stock last traded at $45.53 and had previously closed at $44.56.

The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

