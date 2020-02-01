Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $312.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $383.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coherent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

COHR traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $141.43. 457,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

