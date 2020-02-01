Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,415. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

