Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,415. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.