Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coffee from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

JVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 13,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,267. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -405.59 and a beta of 1.57. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

