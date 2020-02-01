Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives $5.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

