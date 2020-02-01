Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 236,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,876. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million and a PE ratio of -74.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.