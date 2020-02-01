CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Releases Earnings Results

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$15.39 during trading on Friday. 489,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

