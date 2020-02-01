Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises 0.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after acquiring an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $70,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. 2,391,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.