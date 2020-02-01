Citigroup Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $32.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.