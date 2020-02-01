Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $91.63.
In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
