Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

