Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.49

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $33.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 377,812 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 212.91%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

