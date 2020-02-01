Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.