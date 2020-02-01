Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.