Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,687,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

