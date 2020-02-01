Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of CHD opened at $74.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

