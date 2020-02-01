CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

