CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.55.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

