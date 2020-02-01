Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 240,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,719. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.