Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

