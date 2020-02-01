Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $104,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $319.30 and a twelve month high of $521.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

