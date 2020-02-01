Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR remained flat at $$1.51 on Wednesday. 36,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,933. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

