CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.63.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a 52 week low of C$84.41 and a 52 week high of C$114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

