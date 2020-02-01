CGI (NYSE:GIB) Trading Down 8.2%

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.73 and last traded at $78.81, approximately 771,633 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 187,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in CGI by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

