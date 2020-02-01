Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 1,696 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $152,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,474,099.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The firm has a market cap of $492.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

