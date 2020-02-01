Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 4,375 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 4,375 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $376,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,675,346. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $86.00 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $478.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CNBKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

