Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 1,273,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celestica by 1,631.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 11.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 473,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

